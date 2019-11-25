WORLD

1 Climate protest at game

Climate activists stormed the field at the Yale-Harvard football match over the weekend, disrupting the game at half-time in a move to call attention to the universities to divest their investments in fossil fuels. At its peak, the demonstration drew up to 500 people, with those from the stands also joining in.

2 Record turnout at HK polls

An unprecedented number of Hong Kong voters turned out to choose their district councillors yesterday in local elections seen as a gauge of confidence in Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

3 Bringing art to the people

Installing three bicentennial artworks in public spaces was a deliberate decision by the Government to make art accessible, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday. Speaking at the closing of one of these artworks at a Punggol mall, he also said the artworks were a move to inspire more Singaporeans to become artists.

4 'Midterm review' for Moon

The Asean-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, which marks 30 years of relations between both sides, will serve as a "midterm review" of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's signature policy aimed at upgrading ties with the regional bloc.

5 Ticking Mid-East time bomb

A new wave of unrest is roiling the Middle East. Its rulers have long managed to avoid dealing with deep-seated problems but they are running out of ideas, time and money, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (below).

6 Hindu leaders honoured

To celebrate the Hindu Endowments Board's golden jubilee, more than 80 former and current members of the board, as well as the Hindu Advisory Board, were honoured for their contributions to the vibrant growth of the Hindu community here.



Semakau Landfill after the first phase of its construction was completed in 1999. PHOTO: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY



7 Award for Semakau Landfill

The Semakau Landfill, the first offshore landfill in the world, has been awarded the 2019 Hassib J. Sabbagh Award for Engineering Construction Excellence. The award, which affirms the role of engineering in sustainable development, was presented to the National Environment Agency for developing the 350ha landfill.

8 Long path to sustainability

Singapore companies have been making inroads into sustainability, but it is still a long path ahead, with experts saying that small and medium-sized enterprises, especially, can be more sustainable while balancing their profit margins.

9 Personal best for Lee twins

Twins Timothy and Mark Lee received a timely boost for the SEA Games despite just missing out on a medal on the final day of the Fina Diving Grand Prix Singapore. Their synchronised 3m springboard score of 387.21 points was a personal best and gives them confidence ahead of the Games in the Philippines.

10 Glitz, glam at award shows

It was a showdown between two major Mandarin entertainment award ceremonies last Saturday as the Golden Horse and Golden Rooster awards went head to head. Life takes a look at the fashion highlights from the shows.

