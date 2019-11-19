1 Fire on warehouse rooftop

A fire that broke out on the rooftop of a storage warehouse early yesterday near Tai Seng MRT station consumed items such as kitchenware. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out the blaze by about midday.

The economic slowdown continues, with non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) posting negative growth in October for the eighth consecutive month. Shipments sank 12.3 per cent last month, following an 8.1 per cent drop in September. The setback came after three straight months of less steep falls.

Singapore is the 10th most competitive place for talent, according to Swiss business school IMD. It is the first time the Republic has made the elite level of the rankings, which are dominated by European nations.

Indonesian police have killed two bomb-makers who made the device used in last week's suicide bombing of a police headquarters in Medan, in North Sumatra. Investigators also found that the suicide bomber was linked to the Jemaah Ansharut Daulah, which is affiliated to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

5 4 dead in California shooting

Police in the California city of Fresno were investigating a mass shooting at a football game party on Sunday in which at least 10 people were shot. Four of them were killed, and six others wounded. A gunman walked into a backyard and started shooting at a gathering of about 35 family members and friends who were watching a football game.

China's ambition to become a global tech power has become a bone of contention with the United States, which worries about its impact on US dominance and security. Washington has responded with fines, export controls and curbs on collaborative research. But its decoupling efforts will not cause China to cave in. It is too late for that, says Professor Joseph Chinyong Liow.

7 Defibrillators in 50 taxis

HDT Singapore Taxi has equipped 50 of its taxis with automated external defibrillators (AEDs), fire extinguishers and first-aid kits. Cabbies driving these are trained in lifesaving skills and can become community first responders.

WeWork could cut at least 4,000 people from its workforce as it tries to counter heavy losses, according to sources. The cuts are expected to be announced as early as this week and will take place across WeWork's global operation. BUSINESS C1

Speedy Hafiz Nor is in a rush to make up for lost time. The Home United winger took six years to gain his third Singapore cap but is now in line for a third straight start in the World Cup qualifier against Yemen tonight. Coach Tatsuma Yoshida credits him with bringing energy and discipline to the Lions.

10 Sixth Singapore Biennale

The Singapore Biennale returns for its sixth edition from Friday to March 22 with contemporary works by more than 70 artists and collectives from Singapore, South-east Asia and beyond. Take a look at some of the highlights picked by the curators.

VIDEO

Turkey taste test

Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke and chefs Violet Oon and Tan Huang Ming go through 15 Asian-flavoured turkeys - from tom yam to mala to otah - and pick their top three birds. str.sg/blurb61

VIDEO

Mind the (age) gap

Netizens are uncomfortable that there is a 20-year age gap between Jerry Yan and his co-star Shen Yue in the romance series Count Your Lucky Stars. But such celebrity pairings are becoming more common. str.sg/blurb62