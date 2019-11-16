A student pulled a gun from his backpack and opened fire on classmates at a high school north of Los Angeles on Thursday morning, killing two teens and striking three others before turning the gun on himself, police said. The shooter, whose attack unfolded at Saugus High School, was in grave condition at a hospital. He carried out the shooting on his 16th birthday.

China has condemned an incident in which Hong Kong's Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng was jostled by masked demonstrators in London, and accused Britain of fuelling pro-democracy unrest. The Hong Kong government said Ms Cheng suffered "serious bodily harm" but gave no details.

Public feedback is being sought on a new lawyer training regime. A committee that reviewed the professional training regime for law graduates has suggested, among other things, introducing the title of "lawyer (non-practitioner)" for graduates who will be admitted to the Bar without completing practice training.

Voters in Tanjung Piai, Johor, will cast their ballots today in a by-election. The outcome is crucial for the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance as the vote serves as a referendum on its popularity amid widespread unhappiness in Malaysia over the slow pace of reforms and rising cost of living.

The world seems to be getting angrier. Anger is a common human emotion; we need anger, but must learn to manage it, and the key is to recognise the underlying triggers and then calm oneself down, says Professor Chong Siow Ann.

A novel peer-to-peer car sharing platform, Drive lah, has received a six-month regulatory sandbox licence to operate its rental scheme on weekdays. Meant for very short-term rentals, Drive lah has registered more than 500 cars and garnered over 6,000 users on its platform.

If a five-year-old boy who was scalded had been given medical attention earlier, his condition would not have deteriorated so easily, a burns specialist said yesterday in the trial of the child's parents, who are charged with murdering him with common intention, by inflicting severe scald injuries on him.

Demand for new private homes remained healthy even as sales in October dropped by nearly 27 per cent, due to fewer units launched last month in the city fringe and mass market segments. But new home sales rose markedly by 84.9 per cent from a year ago.

While national football coach Tatsuma Yoshida is pleased with the Lions' improvement in recent games, he wants them to start winning. Thursday's 2-0 friendly loss to Qatar was their third straight defeat, after the team failed to take the few chances created.

With box-office receipts in the United States declining in recent years, Hollywood is seeing some of its films perform better in China than at home. Journalist Alison de Souza looks at the ways in which Hollywood and China may be rethinking their relationship.

PODCAST

Money Hacks

In this episode, we zoom in on credit cards for millennials, tackling questions such as how many credit cards do millennials typically hold and what they should look at when choosing one. str.sg/blurb57

PODCAST

Simple, smoky hor fun

Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun talks about simple hor fun dishes that have the elusive "wok hei" or smoky flavour. Find out why they are so good at Hor Fun Premium at Alexandra Village Food Centre. str.sg/blurb-58