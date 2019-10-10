1 RSAF tanker in exercise

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's new refuelling plane, the Multi-Role Tanker Transport, is taking part in its first overseas exercise, being held in Idaho, in the US, from Sept 30 to today.

2 Most competitive economy

A global league table has named Singapore as the world's most competitive economy, in a ranking of 141 economies. It beat the United States for the top spot with a score of 84.8 out of a possible 100. Of the index's 12 assessment pillars, the Republic was ranked first for infrastructure, citizens' healthy life expectancy years and labour markets.

3 US visa ban for officials

The US has imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials linked to the detention or abuse of Muslim minorities, angering Beijing, but a US official said high-level trade talks would still take place today and tomorrow as planned.

4 Chinese media rails at NBA

Chinese state media has accused the US' National Basketball Association (NBA) of endorsing violence in an escalating row over comments by a team official in support of the Hong Kong protests.

5 Securing IoT devices

From robot vacuum cleaners to smart light bulbs, devices connected to the Internet are set to surge in popularity. But these Internet of Things (IoT) devices pose a security risk. A global effort on certification or labelling is needed, says tech editor Irene

6 Gun in Jurong West flat

A pistol loaded with four bullets was found by police and Central Narcotics Bureau officers during a joint operation held on Tuesday and yesterday. Four spare rounds were also recovered. Two Singaporean suspects, said to be involved in illicit drug activities, were arrested in connection with the find.

7 Rare fish spotted at Jurong

A rarely seen fish on the verge of being classified extinct was found for sale, with its fins already removed, at the Jurong Fishery Port in May. The clown wedgefish, a species of ray, was caught in Indonesian waters. The fins of species of rays are highly prized for their use in soup.

A new co-living hotel in Chinatown has opened, offering shared facilities for work and play. This concept rides on the growth of co-living in Asia. The 40-room ST Signature Chinatown also features a smart self check-in system that helps to cut down on waiting time for guests.

9 Lions must be bold

The Singapore Lions must be courageous despite facing the odds when they face Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier in Buraidah tonight, said national coach Tatsuma Yoshida. Group D leaders Singapore have never beaten the Saudis, ranked 87 places higher, in nine previous meetings.

10 Inaugural Irish film fest

Float Like A Butterfly, set in 1970s Ireland, is about a teenage girl from the nomadic Traveller community who worships heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali. It is part of the inaugural Irish Film Festival, which runs from Oct 18 to 31.

