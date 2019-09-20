WORLD

1 Backing for HK Bill in US

Momentum is building in the United States Congress for quick action on a Bill to pressure China against cracking down on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, by threatening the city's special trading status with the US. The measure has bipartisan support in both chambers.

2 First stage of TEL next Jan

Come late January next year, the first stage of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will commence service before Chinese New Year with three stations - Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South. To allow commuters to familiarise themselves with these new stations, there will be a few days of free travel before the opening.

3 Asia still a bright spot: Heng

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said Asia remains a bright spot despite trade tensions and shifting alliances around the world. The region has gone through major changes but still continues to believe in free trade and working closely together, he said in a dialogue at the Milken Institute Asia Summit.

4 Ex-Tepco execs acquitted

Three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, were yesterday acquitted in the only criminal case arising from the 2011 disaster. This means nobody will go to jail over one of the worst nuclear tragedies.

5 Is democracy still valid?

From Thailand to Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, political leaders show a fondness for overriding democratic institutions. Strains are appearing on Asia's democracies, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

6 I got nothing, says accused

Boh Soon Ho, 51, on trial for murdering Chinese national Zhang Huaxiang, 28, in his Circuit Road bedroom on March 21, 2016, said he ended up with nothing despite spending money on her for years. He had considered Ms Zhang his girlfriend, even though they had never been physically intimate.

7 Medals for 95 servicemen

In a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence, 95 servicemen received Overseas Service Medals from Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who said the recipients had flown Singapore's flag high with their professionalism and conduct to fulfil missions under trying circumstances. Sixty-eight medals were for those who trained more than 4,500 Iraqi troops.

8 Rate cut fails to stir markets

The Federal Reserve's second cut of the year by 25 basis points was widely expected. But with no clear consensus among the Federal Open Market Committee members on further cuts, there was little to inspire Asian markets yesterday. The Fed's move has also opened the door for other countries to cut rates.

9 Yang's coach to travel too

Singapore pole vaulter Rachel Yang will have coach David Yeo with her in the Philippines for the SEA Games after all. Singapore Athletics had left him out of the list of eight coaches, but he will now pay for his flights and accommodation, while accepting only the Singapore National Olympic Council's offer for accreditation.



PHOTO: TAN CHIN FAN FOR ION ORCHARD



10 Dancing at new heights

Shoppers in Orchard Road can catch Bandaloop (above) - an American troupe who are pioneers of vertical dance - in action at Ion Square, the outdoor space at the entrance of Ion Orchard, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from today to Oct 6. The performance is part of the mall's 10th anniversary celebrations.

