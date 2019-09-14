Former US vice-president and Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden parried attacks from liberal rivals on everything from healthcare to immigration in a debate on Thursday night that showcased profound ideological divides between the party's moderate and progressive wings.

A new Inquiry Committee, to filter complaints against doctors made to the Singapore Medical Council, will decide within three weeks how to proceed with a case. Now, a Complaints Committee has three months to decide on a case, with unlimited extensions.

China will exempt some United States agricultural products from additional tariffs, in the latest sign of easing Sino-US tensions before a new round of talks aimed at curbing a bruising trade war. The news came after US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would be open to an interim trade deal with China, but would prefer a lasting one.

A dive boat that caught fire and sank off the California coast, killing 34 people including two Singaporeans, had no night watchman on duty when the flames erupted, the National Transport Safety Board has observed in a preliminary report. The boat was required under a safety certificate to assign such a night watchman.

From diversification of trade and the domestic economy to managing housing, policy choices in Singapore and Hong Kong have been markedly different, explaining their different outcomes today, Dr David Skilling says in the By Invitation column.

The engineer who approved the design of a PIE viaduct which collapsed in 2017 expressed fears in text messages to a colleague that it had been a result of design flaws, a court heard yesterday. Professional engineer Robert Arianto Tjandra, 46, is facing five charges.

SG Bike is set to take over Chinese firm Mobike's operating licence in Singapore. This makes the local firm the largest bike-sharing operator here. SG Bike has a licence for 3,000 bikes, but will see that number rise to 25,000 when the transfer is completed.

Online shopping platform Shopee, networking service LinkedIn and digital security firm Avast are providing new training content to prepare workers for the digital age. The new classes, part of the two-day SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace course, will be available from next month.



While eighth-placed Manchester United are still tipped to overcome Leicester City today, it is the visiting Foxes who have impressed more in the English Premier League season's first four games. Third and unbeaten, Brendan Rodgers' (above) youthful side have quality and strength, while the Red Devils have often been disjointed as they continue to rebuild.

Actor Christopher Lee says he tries not to dine alone with another woman to avoid any misunderstanding with his wife, actress Fann Wong. The couple, who have been married for 10 years and have a son, revealed in an interview how they maintain their relationship.

PODCAST

Life Picks

We talk about the upcoming F1 concerts, including acts such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and a new dining theatre experience called Le Petit Chef at Grand Hyatt Singapore. https://str.sg/lifepicks49

PODCAST

Nadal's hard-won victory

Topics include Spanish player Rafael Nadal's US Open victory and Singaporean diver Jonathan Chan, who has earned a ticket to next year's Olympics in Tokyo - a first for the Republic. https://str.sg/2Halves49