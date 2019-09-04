WORLD

1 Hurricane Dorian kills 5

Hurricane Dorian began inching towards the east coast of the United States yesterday, after battering the Bahamas for nearly two days with high winds and driving rain that claimed at least five lives. Hundreds of thousands were warned to evacuate from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, with the storm expected to hit the Florida coast later yesterday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Fares could rise by up to 7%

Bus and train fares could rise by up to 7 per cent next year, driven largely by steeply rising energy prices. This means fares could go up by as much as 10 cents for those paying for their journeys by card, who make up more than 90 per cent of commuters here. If the Public Transport Council approves the potential fare hike in full, it would be the highest in recent years.

WORLD

3 1MDB trial continues

A key witness in the corruption trial of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak yesterday described fugitive financier Low Taek Jho as having "extraordinary powers" as he worked behind the scenes with Najib in state fund 1MDB.

OPINION

4 Green v growth in China

As China's economy slows amid a trade war with the United States, there is concern about its backsliding on environmentally friendly policies. How Beijing resolves the tension between growth and its climate change ambitions has global implications, says Lucy Hornby.

HOME

5 $105k for botched dental op

Australian Pawel Gajewski, 32, a promising head chef whose taste buds were compromised following a botched wisdom tooth extraction, was awarded $105,000 for job loss, pain and suffering. The chef, who was working at a fine dining restaurant here, had sued dentist Lee Tong Lynn, who did not contest liability but disputed the amount payable.

HOME

6 Funds to protect S'pore

The projected $100 billion cost of protecting Singapore against rising sea levels will be funded by a mix of methods, from ministry budgets to borrowing, Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong said in Parliament yesterday.

HOME

7 Cameras in litterbug fight

The use of surveillance cameras with video analytics has helped the National Environment Agency (NEA) significantly in catching high-rise litterbugs. There were more than 7,700 cases of high-rise littering reported to NEA between 2016 and last year.

BUSINESS

8 Slight rise in PMI

There was a slight uptick in Singapore's purchasing managers' index (PMI) last month, but the manufacturing sector remained in negative territory for the fourth straight month amid escalating trade tensions. August's modest rise was due to a marginal expansion of new orders and a slower contraction in inventory.

SPORT

9 Ikhsan in high spirits

After a gruelling 18-hour journey from Oslo, Ikhsan Fandi (below) went straight to training upon arrival in Singapore yesterday. The only Lion playing professional football in Europe, the 20-year-old is eager to score in the opening World Cup qualifier against Yemen.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



LIFE

10 Singapore Writers Festival

More than 250 authors will appear at this year's Singapore Writers Festival, which will run from Nov 1 to 10 with the theme A Language Of Our Own. Haitian-American writer Roxane Gay, Man Booker Prize-winner Marlon James and Korean-American novelist Min Jin Lee are among the big names at the event this year.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Life on Brani

Find out what life is like on Pulau Brani, which will be redeveloped as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront once Brani Terminal moves out. Staff there also reflect on changes over the years. http://str.sg/brani

VIDEO

The Backend Show

Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow swims with the sharks at the S.E.A. Aquarium, and goes behind the scenes to learn more about the facility's approach to animal care and habitat maintenance. http://str.sg/aquarium