On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump met victims and first responders from last weekend's deadly shootings in Texas and Ohio, even as chanting protesters accused him of inflaming tensions with anti-immigrant and racially charged rhetoric. The massacres have reopened the national debate over gun safety.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in his address to the nation on the eve of National Day, said he is confident the country will overcome the global upheavals that have produced grave challenges for Singapore, and emerge stronger.

The former head of Indonesia's national airline, Garuda, has been arrested by the country's anti-corruption agency on suspicion of money laundering and bribery. The allegations against Mr Emirsyah Satar are centred on the procurement of aircraft engine parts and may even implicate politicians and government officials.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat-led Selangor government has been rocked by a scuppered attempt to amend Islamic laws so that minors can be converted unilaterally by a parent. Official sources said there were deep divisions within the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition over the controversial proposal.

Associate Professor Albert Lau traces how the concept of identity has evolved over the centuries as Singapore's fortunes waxed and waned within larger entities. Today, as the country marks its 54th year of independence, the search for identity is taking on a more bottom-up dimension, he says.

Law Minister K. Shanmugam said his ministry is considering the introduction of Conditional Fee Agreements, where lawyers will get paid only if their client's claim is successful. Such agreements may include a possible success fee, in addition to the usual legal fees, he said.

New figures show that resale prices of Housing Board (HDB) flats remained stable last month despite the sale of a Boon Keng five-roomer for a record sum of $1,205,000. Five of the nine flats at City View @ Boon Keng that were sold this year have gone for more than a million dollars.

China's exports unexpectedly returned to growth last month despite escalating US trade pressure, rising 3.3 per cent from a year earlier - the fastest since March. But imports remained weak, declining 5.6 per cent and highlighting still sluggish domestic demand.



Football, tennis and concerts have been the mainstays of the Kallang area with the advent of the Singapore Sports Hub. The addition of new sports facilities and the creation of the Youth Hub in a few years will give the precinct a new vibrancy that is much-needed, says assistant sports editor Low Lin Fhoong.

A new mega boy band from South Korea has been set up with an eye on cracking the United States market. Called SuperM, the band will have recruits from existing top boy bands EXO, NCT and Shinee, and has plans to make its US debut in October.

Music passion not muted

Mr Ong Ting Kai, 29, plays the dizi or Chinese flute and is a music teacher at St Gabriel's Secondary School. There is nothing really extraordinary about this - until you learn that he is partially deaf. http://str.sg/tingkai

Still going strong

This week marks the third anniversary of Pokemon Go's debut in Singapore. Although some think the game is passe, it is still being played by Singaporeans in great numbers. http://str.sg/catchem