1 Overcrowded facilities

Government investigators have warned of a "ticking time bomb" due to dangerous overcrowding at migrant facilities on the south-west United States border. The report issued by investigators for the Department of Homeland Security said supervisors raised concerns for the health and safety of detainees as well as agents.

Cleaners and landscape maintenance workers will get bonuses from Jan 1 next year as part of moves to lift the pay of lower-income workers. Under the Progressive Wage Model, these workers will also receive annual pay rises in the next few years.

3 Optimism over trade deal

Panellists believe the United States and China could reach a deal to end their protracted trade war by the end of this year or early next year, but they agree that the rivalry between the world's two largest economies is here to stay.

4 Move to lower voting age

Malaysia will today table a proposal in Parliament to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, adding 1.5 million voters to the electoral roll. The amendment is likely to be passed in Parliament, as both the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition and opposition parties look set to gain from it.

The rise in the number of senior offenders is cause for concern, and there is a need to relook the way offenders are rehabilitated to cater to this group, says journalist Fabian Koh (below).

6 New GCT Enable Awards

13 people with disabilities received the inaugural Goh Chok Tong (GCT) Enable Awards yesterday. The awards recognise their achievements in their fields and contributions to society, as well as their talents.

Moov Technology's bicycles have begun showing up in streets in the western part of Singapore. The newest bike-sharing start-up bought the brand-new bikes, which were left in a warehouse by a departing operator, and refurbished them for use.

CapitaLand will combine Ascott Residence Trust and Ascendas Hospitality Trust to form the largest hospitality trust in the Asia-Pacific. The combined entity, Ascott Reit-BT, will have a total asset value of $7.6 billion.

9 A Red Bull run next year

Max Verstappen's triumph in the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull's Spielberg home track last Sunday has gotten team principal Christian Horner confident that the team can challenge Mercedes for the Formula One world title next year. For this season, he would be happy if they can overtake Ferrari for second place.

Home-grown singer, musician and composer Dick Lee will mark the 30th anniversary of his seminal album, Mad Chinaman, with a concert at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Sept 15. The album, which was released in 1989, shot him to regional prominence.

