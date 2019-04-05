1 Border closure possible

US President Donald Trump's decision to cut aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador will make a bad situation worse, deepening the poverty and related violence that led record numbers of migrants to flee in the first place, experts say. Meanwhile, the prospect of Mr Trump closing parts of the border has made many nervous, including the US Chamber of Commerce.

The future of water treatment company Hyflux has been thrown into doubt following its move yesterday to abort a key investment deal with would-be saviour SM Investments.

3 Hopes for end to trade war

US President Donald Trump was set to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the White House yesterday, stoking hopes that an end to the US-China trade war was imminent. US and Chinese negotiators are still discussing when Mr Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Mr Xi Jinping, could sit down to sign off on the trade deal.

Indonesian vice-presidential hopeful Ma'ruf Amin was yesterday forced to explain his statement that Jakarta's former governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnamawas the "source of conflict" in Indonesia and "must be finished off".

Legendary former FBI agent Ali Soufan fears that while tactical victories have been won, the strategic war against terrorism is far from over. Speaking to associate editor Ravi Velloor (below), he flags new areas of concern.

A mobile application, which tracks congestion at the checkpoints, showed little difference in waiting times on Monday, the first day of Singapore's move to deny entry to foreign vehicles with outstanding fines. A Straits Times poll of 25 Malaysian motorists working in Singapore also suggested congestion was no worse than usual.

The engineer who inspected The Alexcier, an eight-storey, multi-use light industrial building, did not spot the ninth floor, which was constructed illegally. He said everything looked normal during the inspection last year. The building has been found to be structurally sound. HOME B7

8 Batam port to get upgrade

Indonesia is upgrading Batam port with a 1.2 trillion rupiah (S$115 million) fund injection from state port operator Pelindo I. The investment aims to enhance cargo handling facilities at the port of Batu Ampar in order to raise its competitiveness.

Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) regained the Schools National B Division rugby title with a comeback to beat St Andrew's Secondary 15-13 in a repeat of last year's final.



ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG



10 Bollywood star in wax

Film-maker Karan Johar (above) is the first Bollywood star to have a wax figurine unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore's new Ultimate Film Star Experience zone. LIFE D8

Game for Thrones? Bingo!

The final season of Game Of Thrones kicks off in Singapore at the same time as the United States on April 15 at 9am. In the meantime, play this bingo game to spot Jon Snow and other beloved characters. http://str.sg/gotbingo

Hangout with ST

We talk about how to reduce over-reliance on smartphones, the proposed Bill to counter fake news and the expansion plans for Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa. http://str.sg/hangout58