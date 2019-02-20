Sixteen US states have launched a court challenge against the Trump administration's decision to declare a national emergency to obtain funds for building a wall along the United States-Mexico border.

Having a strong Singapore dollar, importing goods from all over the world and fostering competition among local firms are ways that the cost of living is kept affordable, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat. He was speaking at a dialogue session, where he fielded questions on whether this year's Budget could have included support for more people.

Streaming students has led to better educational results, but this may be at the expense of Normal stream students' self-esteem and confidence. Education Minister Ong Ye Kung acknowledged this, saying the Government must also recognise the trade-off between customising and stigmatisation.

India's ties with China could come under renewed pressure amid a backlash over a suicide bombing attack on its forces in Kashmir last week that has reignited tensions with Pakistan. Following the attack, at least two trade bodies have called for India to limit its ties with China, which is close to Pakistan.

From wage hikes to a stiffer penalty regime for errant officers, the security industry is bracing itself for a major transformation. But buyers of security services need to support these changes, says Security Association Singapore president Raj Joshua Thomas.

A 21-page picture book, Start Small Dream Big Caring For Others, has been launched for pre-schoolers to teach them simple everyday actions to care for their family members, teachers and friends, the community, as well as animals and the environment. Available in four languages, the book will be distributed to all My First Skool centres.

Passengers on some Singapore Airlines planes have noticed small cameras attached to the in-flight entertainment system and were concerned they were being monitored. However, SIA has given the assurance that the cameras are "permanently disabled and cannot be activated on board".

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said the 2008 global financial crisis illustrates just "how interlinked economies and financial systems are". He added that the need to focus on the long term is going to be greater for the property sector.

Former golf wunderkind Michelle Wie turns 30 this year and feels she has yet to reach her full potential. After returning from wrist surgery, the world No. 32 American is aiming to become world No. 1 for the first time, and a successful defence of the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa next week will help her cause.

The sixth edition of Singapore Design Week is on from March 4 to 17. It features many free events and some ticketed talks and workshops. A new addition this year is Street of Clans, a festival in Bukit Pasoh Road which focuses on the heritage clan houses there.

