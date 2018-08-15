United States President Donald Trump has signed a US$716 billion (S$984 billion) defence policy Bill that authorises military spending and includes watered-down controls on US government contracts with China's ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies. Mr Trump also proposed a space force that would give the US dominance in space.

Ministers in charge of the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High-Speed Rail (HSR) project held an official meeting last Saturday, said Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister. The Straits Times understands that Malaysia's request to postpone the project was conveyed at the meeting.