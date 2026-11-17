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United Airlines says technology outage that delayed departures has been resolved

There was no immediate indication that United’s outage was connected to the Federal Aviation Administration shutdown on Nov 13.

CHICAGO — United Airlines said on Nov 16 it had resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures for about an hour , just days after a nationwide air traffic control outage caused widespread disruption to US airlines.

The disruption, which ended around 6pm ET on Nov 16 (Nov 17, 7am, Singapore time), highlighted how computer failures can ground flights even when aircraft and crews are ready to depart.

There was no indication that United’s outage was connected to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Nov 13 shutdown, which caused the longest nationwide ground stop of departing flights since the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

“This is not an FAA system-wide problem,” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview on Nov 16 on Fox News’ Hannity show.

“I don’t know what the root cause of United is,” he added.

United said a technology issue that delayed flight departures had been resolved, adding that flights already airborne and those operated by United Express had been unaffected throughout.

“There is no indication that this is a cybersecurity-related issue,” the airline said.

An internal memo from United’s pilots union, seen by Reuters, said a company-wide web-based outage was affecting multiple applications used by pilots, including crew communications.

The memo said United was unable to provide final aircraft weights for departing flights and advised pilots to follow airport station guidance on whether to leave their gates. Such information is essential for pilots to complete pre-departure calculations.

In a subsequent memo, the union said United’s systems were coming back online and directed pilots to check updated company communications.

Airlines have experienced similar disruptions before.

In August 2025, United temporarily grounded flights after a problem with its Unimatic system, which supplies flight information to systems used to calculate aircraft weight and balance.

It was not immediately clear whether the Nov 16 outage involved United’s Unimatic system.

Alaska Airlines also briefly halted departures nationwide in April 2024 after a problem with its weight-and-balance system.

Flight disruptions

As at 6.50pm ET (Nov 17, 7.50am, Singapore time), United had delayed 645 flights, or 20% of its schedule, and cancelled 25 on Nov 16, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

United shares went down 2.5% in after-hours trading.

Some passengers reported on social media that their aircraft had returned to the gate after reaching the runway.

The outage came as US air travel was largely returning to normal following the nationwide ground stop on Nov 13, which lasted nearly five hours after a failure in the FAA’s telecommunications network.

More than 18,100 flights scheduled to depart US airports between Nov 13 and Nov 15 were cancelled or had not taken off within three hours of their scheduled departure times, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Not all were necessarily affected by the FAA outage. REUTERS