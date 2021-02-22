United Airlines Boeing plane lands safely after engine fails

WASHINGTON • A United Airlines jet returned to Denver International Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, with dramatic images showing debris from the plane scattered on the ground.

The Boeing 777-200 plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew members, was heading to Honolulu when it suffered engine failure soon after it took off from Denver, said the airline.

There were no reports of injuries, either on the plane or the ground.

Images posted by police in Broomfield, near Denver, showed significant plane debris on the ground, including an engine cowling scattered outside a home and what appeared to be other parts in a field.

Police tape was used to cordon off the debris.

One video taken from what appeared to be inside the plane showed an engine on fire.

Another video on social media showed a cloud of black smoke being left by a plane.

"Something blew up," a man on the video can be heard saying.

In an audio recording, a United Airlines pilot could be heard making a mayday call to air traffic controllers.

The pilot said, "Mayday, aircraft just experienced engine failure, need to turn immediately", according to audio from the monitoring website LiveATC.net which was reviewed by Reuters.

The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The latter said it has opened an inquiry.

The Broomfield police department said on Twitter: "If you find debris, please don't touch it or move it. The #NTSB wants all debris to remain in place for investigation."

The 26-year-old Boeing 777 was powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines.

Investigators will focus on what caused the accident and will look at whether a fan blade failed.

Boeing said that its technical advisers would assist the NTSB with its investigation, while the airline pledged to "work with federal agencies investigating this incident".

United Airlines said that most of the passengers took off on a new flight to Honolulu late on Saturday.

Engine failures are rare but are potentially dangerous whenever rotating parts pierce the outer casing - an event known as an uncontained engine failure.

In February 2018, an older Boeing 777 operated by United Airlines and bound for Honolulu suffered an engine failure when a cowling fell off about 30 minutes before the plane landed safely.

That incident was the result of a full-length fan blade fracture, the NTSB determined.

Because of the fan blade separation incident, Pratt & Whitney, which is a unit of defence contractor company Raytheon, reviewed records for all previously inspected PW4000 fan blades, the NTSB said.

The FAA in March 2019 issued a directive requiring initial and recurring inspections of the fan blades on the PW4000 engines.

