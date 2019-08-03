UN urges S-E Asia to phase out coal plants and end fossil fuel subsidy

As one of the regions with the highest number of coal plants in the pipeline, South-east Asia must work to end its reliance on fossil fuels, with the goal of phasing out all coal plants from next year, the United Nations urged yesterday.

Speaking to journalists via a teleconference, Mr Luis Alfonso de Alba, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for an upcoming climate summit, also appealed to the bloc to stop subsidising fossil fuels.

South-east Asia is the region with the third-highest number of coal plants in the pipeline, after China and India, said Ms Rachel Kyte, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and chief executive for independent energy organisation Sustainable Energy for All.

The UN representatives were speaking to journalists ahead of a Climate Action Summit to be held on Sept 23 in New York. Convened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the meeting is meant to encourage nations to ratchet up pledges made under the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to well under 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

Emissions from the burning of fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas are contributing to this warming. Their combustion releases gases such as carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, where they act like a blanket in trapping heat.

This causes weather patterns to change and increases the likelihood of extreme weather events.

"The climate emergency is quite evident to all of us," said Mr de Alba, pointing to recent heatwaves experienced in the past two months.

CLEAR CRISIS The climate emergency is quite evident to all of us. MR LUIS ALFONSO DE ALBA, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General.

Data from the World Meteorological Organisation showed that the month of July at least equalled, if not surpassed, the hottest month in recorded history. This follows the hottest June ever.

Coal is considered the dirtiest fossil fuel. Its com-bustion releases heat-trapping gases and also contributes to pollution, which could impact the health of people living nearby. Yet, it has been the energy source of choice for many developing nations because it is considered cheap.

Yesterday, the UN representatives cautioned against this rhetoric, pointing to new technologies and the decline in coal investments as ways in which coal may not be financially viable any more.

They also urged governments to consider externalities to using coal that may not be factored into economic analyses, such as how pollution could impact human health.

What is needed next, Ms Kyte added, is for a boost in investments in clean energy.

Singapore is powered mainly by natural gas, which is a cleaner form of energy but still a fossil fuel nonetheless. However, the Government is also investing in solar energy, and is trialling the installation of solar panels on water bodies to overcome space constraints.

Environmental concerns aside, renewable energy would also be more effective in providing access to energy for rural communities often isolated by geography, said Ms Kyte.

Rural communities located farther away from big cities could gain access to energy via renewable energy sources instead of centrally controlled coal plants, she added.

At a separate briefing, Mr Guterres reiterated his call for nations to attend the summit next month with bolder climate action plans.

He said: "I am telling leaders, don't come to the summit with beautiful speeches. Come with concrete plans - clear steps to enhance nationally determined contributions by 2020 - and strategies for carbon neutrality by 2050."