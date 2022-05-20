UN urges Russia to free Ukraine grain for export

UNITED NATIONS • UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned of years of mass hunger and famine if a growing global food crisis goes unchecked as he urged Russia to release Ukrainian grain.

Speaking at a major United Nations summit in New York on Wednesday, Mr Guterres said the war in Ukraine was compounding global food insecurity already worsened by warming temperatures and the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that in just two years, the number of severely food insecure people has doubled - from 135 million pre-pandemic to 276 million today.

He added that more than half a million people are living in famine conditions, an increase of more than 500 per cent since 2016.

"Now the war in Ukraine is amplifying and accelerating all these factors: climate change, Covid-19 and inequality," he told the meeting on the growing food crisis chaired by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"It threatens to tip tens of millions of people over the edge into food insecurity, followed by malnutrition, mass hunger and famine, in a crisis that could last for years," Mr Guterres added.

Before Russia's invasion of its neighbour in February, Ukraine was seen as the world's bread basket, exporting 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural produce per month through its ports - 12 per cent of the planet's wheat, 15 per cent of its corn and half of its sunflower oil.

But with the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk and others cut off from the world by Russian warships, the supply can travel only on congested land routes that are far less efficient.

Mr Guterres called on Russia to free up Ukrainian exports of grain.

"Let's be clear: There is no effective solution to the food crisis without reintegrating Ukraine's food production," he said.

"Russia must permit the safe and secure export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports.

"Alternative transportation routes can be explored - even if we know that by itself, this will not be enough to solve the problem."

Mr Guterres also said that Russian food and fertilisers "must have full and unrestricted access to world markets".

Russia is the world's top supplier of key fertilisers and gas.

The war and international economic sanctions on Moscow have disrupted supplies of fertilisers, wheat and other commodities from Russia and Ukraine, pushing up prices for food and fuel, especially in developing nations.

The fertilisers are not subject to the Western sanctions but sales have been disrupted by measures taken against the Russian financial system, diplomats say.

Mr Blinken and World Food Programme head David Beasley echoed Mr Guterres' call.

"The world is on fire. We have solutions. We need to act and we need to act now," implored Mr Beasley.

Food insecurity had begun to spike even before Moscow, which was not invited to Wednesday's UN meeting, invaded its neighbour on Feb 24.

The World Bank announced it will raise total available funding for its projects over the next 15 months to US$30 billion (S$41.5 billion) to boost food and fertiliser production, facilitate greater trade, and support vulnerable households and producers.

The bank previously announced US$18.7 billion in funding for projects linked to "food and nutrition security issues" for Africa and the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and South Asia.

Washington welcomed the latest decision, which is part of a joint action plan by multilateral lenders and regional development banks to address the food crisis.

The US Treasury Department described Russia's war against Ukraine as "the latest global shock that is exacerbating the sharp increase in both acute and chronic food insecurity in recent years", as it applauded institutions for working swiftly to address the issues.

India at the weekend banned wheat exports, which sent prices for the grain soaring.

The ban was announced last Saturday in the face of falling production caused primarily by an extreme heatwave.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE