UN urges impartial probes into attacks on journalists

UN experts yesterday called on countries to conduct thorough, prompt and impartial investigations into violence against media workers as the world marked International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

Reporting the news can be a dangerous mission, and the numbers back this up.

At least one journalist was killed each week last year on average just for doing his job, according to the Unesco observatory of killed journalists which, for almost three decades now, has documented the deaths of nearly 1,500 journalists.

In Asia alone, 18 journalists have been killed so far this year, most of them in South Asia.

And in nine out of 10 cases globally, the killers walk free, the observatory said.

"When (states) fail to investigate and prosecute these crimes, they are effectively censoring speech, muzzling those who dare to report and chilling others into silence," three UN special rapporteurs said in a statement released yesterday.

"That the needle has not shifted over the past decade is a clear indication that national and international measures for protecting the safety of journalists are failing."

The independent experts in the UN Human Rights system are Ms Irene Khan, special rapporteur on the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Ms Reem Alsalem, special rapporteur on violence against women and Mr Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions.

They called for stronger measures to protect journalists, including for the UN to set up a standing investigatory mechanism to assist in investigations, identify avenues for justice, and support measures to end impunity and prevent violence against media workers.

They also urged countries to consider sanctions against those responsible for ordering, carrying out or threatening acts of violence against journalists, or preventing or hampering effective investigations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres echoed the special rapporteurs' concerns, warning that attacks against journalists create a climate of fear that hinders their work of raising awareness of important issues and sharing information, opinions and ideas with the rest of the world.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and the shadow pandemic of misinformation have demonstrated that access to facts and science is literally a matter of life and death. When access to information is threatened, it sends a disturbing message that undermines democracy and the rule of law."

This year, the movement headed by the UN General Assembly is focused on prosecutorial services, examining the investigation and prosecution of threats of violence against journalists.

Women journalists are at particular risk of online violence, according to Mr Guterres.

Nearly three in four women journalists surveyed in a recent Unesco discussion paper said they had been threatened, intimidated or insulted online in connection with their work.

The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project said in a statement yesterday: "We want the powerful to know that killing a journalist won't kill the story."