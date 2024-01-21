UN urges Ethiopia and Somalia to hold talks to solve dispute over deal with Somaliland

KAMPALA, Uganda - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Jan 21 urged Ethiopia and Somalia to open talks to settle their dispute over the former’s maritime deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Tensions in the Horn of Africa have escalated since landlocked Ethiopia struck a deal with Somaliland on Jan 1 that gives it much sought-after access to the sea.

In return, Somaliland, which unilaterally declared independence in 1991, has said Ethiopia would give it formal recognition – a claim that has not been confirmed by the latter.

Somalia on Jan 18 ruled out mediation with Ethiopia unless the deal is cancelled, and vowed to fight by “all legal means” to oppose it.

At a press briefing at the G-77 plus China summit in the Ugandan capital, Mr Guterres said: “We are always guided by our principles and our principles are related to the unity, the sovereignty and territorial independence of countries, including Somalia.

“We hope that through dialogue it will be possible to overcome the current situation.”

His comments added to calls led by the United States, China, the European Union, African Union and Arab League to respect Somali sovereignty.

Ethiopia and neighbouring Somalia have a history of stormy relations and territorial feuds, fighting two wars in the late 20th century.

Somalia has branded the maritime pact an act of “aggression” by Ethiopia, which has in turn insisted no laws have been broken.

Under the deal, Somaliland agreed to lease 20km of its coast for 50 years to Ethiopia, which wants to set up a naval base and a commercial port.

Somalia vehemently opposes the independence claim by the former British protectorate of 4.5 million people that is not recognised by the international community.

Ethiopia – the second-most populous country in Africa – was cut off from the coast after Eritrea seceded and declared independence in 1993 following a three-decade war.

Addis Ababa had access to a port in Eritrea until the two countries went to war from 1998 to 2000. Since then, Ethiopia has sent most of its sea trade through Djibouti.

While Somaliland is largely stable, Somalia has witnessed decades of civil war and a bloody Islamist insurgency. AFP