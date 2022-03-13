UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES (AFP) - The United Nations will have multiple meetings this week about Russia's war in Ukraine, though it is unclear if these will lead to the adoption of an official text, diplomats said.

On Monday (March 14), the Security Council will discuss the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau is expected to speak during the session, one of the diplomatic sources told AFP on Saturday.

Although this is an annual meeting, it will place special focus on the war in Ukraine and will likely see fresh calls for peace.

For two weeks, a French-Mexican draft resolution on humanitarian aid has been debated by some council members. Members originally hoped to vote on the text in early March, but a date for a vote has not yet been set.

Last Friday, China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun told AFP that he had not yet seen a finalised text.

According to the draft version, the council would deplore "the dire humanitarian consequences of the hostilities against Ukraine". The body would demand an "immediate cessation of hostilities", particularly all attacks on civilians.

The text would also require the protection of civilians, including humanitarian personnel and "persons in vulnerable situations" such as children.

The draft is at risk of being vetoed by Russia, which has been rejecting all political texts, according to diplomats - some of whom have suggested the draft be submitted directly to the UN General Assembly.

There is no veto power in the larger forum, but resolutions passed by the assembly are not binding, like those passed by the Security Council.

On March 2, the General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution that "deplores" Russia's invasion of its neighbour and demanded the immediate withdrawal of troops.

A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the resolution and five against, with 35 abstaining.

In addition, the Security Council might finally meet on human rights violations, according to diplomats.

The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), Britain's Mr Karim Khan, who would attend such a meeting, urged on Friday for the parties in Ukraine not to use heavy weapons in populated areas.