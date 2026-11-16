UN to debate rules for ‘killer robots’

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At the UN General Assembly in October, 163 states adopted a resolution calling for negotiations on rules governing autonomous weapons.

GENEVA – Countries will debate whether to start talks on binding rules for autonomous weapons systems – dubbed “killer robots” by critics – at the UN from Nov 16 , as concerns grow about their increasing use on the battlefield.

Warfare is undergoing a radical transformation as armies seek to capitalise on the boom in artificial intelligence to boost their fighting abilities by identifying and striking targets more quickly and more accurately.

But a chorus of voices, from campaigners to UN chief Antonio Guterres and Pope Leo XIV, have warned against the dangers of handing the power of life and death to fully autonomous machines.

“The need to regulate autonomous weapons has taken on new urgency” with developments in artificial intelligence, said Laurent Gisel, head of the Weapons and Conduct of Hostilities Unit at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Russia has reportedly used fully autonomous drones to deadly effect in its war on Ukraine, while Ukraine’s own defence industry is pushing to develop autonomous “drone swarms”.

Human Rights Watch said the meeting in Geneva this week of the UN’s Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) would leave civilians “dangerously exposed” if it failed to act decisively.

The meeting will bring together 128 countries to decide whether to open negotiations on legally binding rules.

‘Carefully cultivated ambiguity’

But while many states are in favour of tighter rules, as with other advanced military capabilities such as nuclear weapons, countries that have acquired the technology are reluctant to have their hands tied.

At the UN General Assembly in October , 163 states adopted a resolution calling for negotiations on rules governing autonomous weapons.

Five countries voted against – the United States, Russia, Belarus, Israel and North Korea, which last week boasted of a new AI-enabled torpedo system.

Nine abstained, including Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, which has maintained a “carefully cultivated ambiguity”, said Laure de Roucy-Rochegonde of the French Institute of International Relations.

Washington has proposed a five‑year process to develop a non‑binding instrument, while NGOs and the ICRC are advocating for a one‑year timeline.

In 2023, Guterres and ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger called on states to ban autonomous weapons before 2026.

The ICRC is calling for a ban on two categories of autonomous weapons: so‑called “unpredictable autonomous weapons” and those designed or used to directly target humans.

Given the opposition from leading international powers, observers say it looks unlikely agreement will be reached this week to start talks on binding rules. AFP