UN Security Council to meet Tuesday over Russian strikes

UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) - Ukraine has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council over Russian strikes on civilian targets, the UN body said, scheduling the event for Tuesday (June 28) at 1900 GMT (3am Wednesday Singapore time).

A missile strike on Monday on a shopping centre in central city of Kremenchuk "is the main focus" of the meeting, said a spokesman for the Albanian mission, which holds the rotating Security Council presidency.

The "shelling all over Kyiv" on Sunday, which hit a residential complex, will also be discussed at the meeting, the spokesman said.

Thirteen people have been confirmed killed in the Kremenchuk strike, which has already brought condemnation from the United Nations and world leaders.

Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of targeting civilians after reports of two other strikes in the east of the country on Monday that killed at least 12 civilians in all.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February, has denied that strikes on Sunday on the Ukrainian capital hit a residential area, saying it targeted a weapons factory.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitchko said the Sunday strikes killed one person and wounded six, including a seven-year-old girl, in Russia's first strikes on the city in nearly three weeks.