UN rejects Russia's call for secret vote on Ukraine

NEW YORK - The United Nations General Assembly has voted to reject Russia's call for the 193-member body to hold a secret ballot on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine.

The General Assembly decided on Monday, with 107 votes in favour, that it would hold a public vote - and not a secret ballot - on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia's "illegal so-called referenda" and the "attempted illegal annexation".

Diplomats said the vote on the resolution would likely be on Wednesday.

Only 13 countries opposed holding a public vote on the draft resolution. Another 39 countries abstained, and the remaining countries did not vote.

Russia had argued that a secret ballot was needed because Western lobbying meant that "it may be very difficult if positions are expressed publicly".

Moscow has moved to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - after staging what it called referendums.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the votes as illegal and coercive.

The draft resolution to be voted on calls on states not to recognise Russia's move, and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed the international community earlier on Monday to make clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are "completely unacceptable".

"Now is the time to speak out in support of Ukraine. It is not the time for abstentions, placating words or equivocations under claims of neutrality. The core principles of the UN Charter are at stake," Mr Blinken said in a statement.

Russia had vetoed a similar resolution in the 15-member Security Council in September. It has been trying to chip away at its international isolation after nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly reprimanded Moscow and demanded that it withdraw its troops within a week of its Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The moves at the UN mirror what happened in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea.

