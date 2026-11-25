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DAKAR, Nov 25 - UN peacekeepers helped evacuate 10 trapped health workers from a hospital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the mission said on Wednesday, as fighting between the army and an armed group disrupted the Ebola response and displaced civilians.

• Clashes in Ituri province have intensified in recent days between the Congolese army and fighters from the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP), displacing civilians, the mission said in a statement

• The peacekeeping mission said it deployed a mobile operating base on Sunday and reinforced patrols to bolster civilian protection around Akwe, Damas and Mbidjo

• World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said heavy fighting near a hospital in Akwe had forced health workers and aid partners to shelter inside a maternity ward, without giving a number of those involved

• The deployment helped facilitate the evacuation of 10 health workers, the peacekeeping mission said. It was not immediately clear if others were still having to shelter

• The CRP is led by Thomas Lubanga, who was convicted by the International Criminal Court in 2012 of conscripting child soldiers. The group declared a unilateral ceasefire in May but fighting has continued

• The Ebola outbreak is the worst on record in Congo, resulting in 11,955 cases and 5,867 deaths so far REUTERS