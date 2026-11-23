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Members of the indigenous Turkana Nilotic community receive relief grains at a food distribution centre by the World Food Programme (WFP) following a prolonged dry spell, below-average rainfall causing food insecurity, water scarcity, and livestock losses; to reduce the impact of the ongoing drought situation, providing timely access to nutritious food to the population, at the Kenya Oil village near Lodwar in Turkana County, Kenya February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Nov 23 - World Food Programme Executive Director Luke Lindberg warned on Monday that shipping chokepoints linked to wars in the Middle East and Ukraine could raise the agency's costs by $727 million by mid-2027, threatening food aid for 7.3 million more people.

Lindberg, named in September by US President Donald Trump to head the world's largest humanitarian agency, told the UN Security Council that constraints on food exports and farming inputs passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Black Sea were compounded by climate shocks like El Nino.

"It's an unthinkable scenario, and it could not come at a worse time," said Lindberg, a former US agriculture official.

He said 266 million people globally were already suffering from acute hunger and there was a risk of famine in parts of Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia.

Lindberg said it was critical to resolve the situation in the Black Sea, one of the world's breadbasket regions whose grains were vital to countries like Somalia, and Yemen, which imports 90% of its food.

Lindberg said the food price index of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization had hit a near four-year high this September, wheat prices were up almost 10% from January, and higher energy and transport costs had increased grocery prices, especially in import-dependent and food-insecure countries.

Food yields will likely also be lower next season, given constraints in global fertilizer supplies, of which 30% flow through the Strait of Hormuz, said Lindberg.

The wars were taking a direct toll on WFP's humanitarian operations, he said. The WFP provides assistance to more than 100 million people in 83 countries each year, but it has suffered from the higher costs.

"In spite of the scale and sophistication of WFP's supply chain operations, we cannot avoid the volatility that is inevitable with higher transport and commodity costs," he said. "This is taking money straight out of the World Food Programme's operation, directly translating into less food for fewer families." REUTERS