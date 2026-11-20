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Attendees hold signs that say “SHAME!” to protest the removal of references to fossil fuels from the draft final agreement at COP31.

ANTALYA, Turkey – The 2026 UN climate talks are wrapping up in Turkey, with negotiators still debating how to address global warming and experts warning that only slashing fossil fuels can avert its most catastrophic effects.

Activists and country leaders were in an uproar on Nov 20, the last scheduled day of the two-week summit known as COP31, after the term “fossil fuels” was left out of the final agreement’s draft.

Climate summits often end with a final text, meant to address how the world will deal with climate change. Such agreements – often adopted by nearly 200 nations – are still voluntary and non-binding.

Negotiators, who pulled an all-nighter from Nov 19 into Nov 20, said they expect COP31 to go into overtime on Nov 21.

Past COPs have failed to agree on how to transition away from fossil fuels – coal, oil and gas – that warm the planet, heat the oceans and worsen air quality. Climate change also intensified several disasters, like Europe’s deadly heatwaves and Nepal’s devastating flooding.

If phasing out fossil fuels does not make it into the final agreement, the 2026 summit runs the risk of being the “worst COP ever”, said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa.

In a rare move, Panama vowed to “formally object” if the final agreement does not add climate finance, cap oil production, and acknowledge failing goals, among other demands. The country’s Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said the talks are being held hostage by a “petroleum mafia” and need to be reformed.

“The COPs have become an exercise in hypocrisy and futility,” he said. “What we have here is a contest to see who speaks the most, who blows the most hot air.”

In the lead-up to COP31, the United Nations announced the world is dangerously close to missing its decades-old goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial temperatures.

“There is nothing on the table that protects people or addresses the priorities of the Global South,” said Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network International, at an event on Nov 20, where attendees chanted and held signs that read “SHAME!”

Fossil fuel debate rages

One of the main deals on the table at COP31 is an electrification goal to increase the share of electricity in total global energy consumption from roughly 21% today to 35% by 2035.

But the final draft does not spell out that this should be reached with renewable energy sources, like solar and wind, leaving the door open for fossil fuel power plants to be counted as part of an electrification push.

“At a time when the climate crisis demands decisive action, weakening commitments on fossil fuel phase-out risks undermining progress,” said Ghiwa Nakat, executive director of Greenpeace in the Middle East and North Africa.

The UN has hosted climate talks for more than 30 years, but it was only in 2021 during COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, that nations first acknowledged fossil fuels contribute to climate change.

Two years later, during COP28 in Dubai, countries explicitly called for a transition away from fossil fuels for the first time.

Turkey and Australia, co-hosts of COP31, are being roundly criticised for removing fossil fuels from the final text’s draft.

“We are not here to discuss decisions at previous COPs,” said Turkey’s Minister of Environment Murat Kurum, who is overseeing the summit held in the Turkish resort town of Antalya. The electrification push implies a transition away from fossil fuels, he said.

“Removing those words from a document will not remove the pollution from the atmosphere,” said Adow of Power Shift Africa. “It simply exposes how far these negotiations have become detached from what is needed outside this conference centre.”

Climate finance is lacking

Leaders from countries ravaged by climate change – mostly poorer, vulnerable nations that do not emit a lot of greenhouse gases – have said that rich countries are not providing previously agreed upon funds to deal with climate change.

They said that UN funds for adapting to climate risks, dealing with climate impacts and funds for clean energy infrastructure do not match what the UN has said these countries need.

The draft agreement states the need to triple the amount of money for countries adapting to climate impacts, but it does not specify how much. One of the draft’s previous versions stated at least US$120 billion (S$155 billion) would be needed annually.

Many of the world’s most polluting nations did not participate directly at the talks, including the United States, the world’s largest economy and a major emitter.

It is richer nations, like the US, that vulnerable countries want funding from – and it is hard to ask for funds without American officials in the room.

Efforts to slow global warming have essentially stalled for the past five years, according to a recent report by the non-profit Climate Action Tracker.

“Disappointment is rife,” said Iskander Erzini Vernoit, an adviser to African negotiators in Turkey. The 2027 climate summit is scheduled to take place in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in November 2027.

“Hope is not lost, but absent a course correction, we are headed towards a low-ambition set of outcomes at COP31,” he said. AP