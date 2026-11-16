UN climate chief highlights AI’s ‘potential’ and ‘peril’ at COP31

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UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said AI and other frontier technologies are a “double-edged sword”.

ANTALYA, Turkey – Artificial intelligence offers both “great potential” and “great peril” for the battle against global warming, the UN’s climate chief told COP31 talks on Nov 16 .

Simon Stiell spoke at the launch of the voluntary “Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge” by COP31 host Turkey, which seeks to tap the technology’s potential in finding climate solutions as well as assess its growing environmental risks.

“We have arrived at a technological moment of both great potential and great peril. AI and other frontier technologies are a double-edged sword,” Stiell said in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, which is hosting the UN climate talks.

“We cannot ask people to accept higher bills, more planet heating pollution and deeper inequality today in exchange for promises of a better tomorrow. AI benefits must outweigh its growing costs,” Stiell said.

The data centres that power AI consume huge amounts of energy and water, fuelling anger in communities whose power bills have soared and raising concerns about their growing carbon footprint.

“CEOs and boards need to step up and align business and investment plans with the world’s agreed climate goals,” Stiell said, urging companies to power data centres with renewable energy.

Turkey’s Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir told the panel that the pledge had received 80 endorsements, though he did not specify how many were countries or companies.

“We must both reduce AI’s environmental footprint and harness its potential to modernise industry, improve energy efficiency, strengthen climate resilience, and accelerate green development,” Karcir said. AFP