UN chief warns of 'the great fracture'

UNITED NATIONS • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned global leaders of the looming risk of the world splitting in two, with the United States and China creating rival Internets, currency, trade, financial rules "and their own zero-sum geopolitical and military strategies".

In his annual "state of the world address" to the General Assembly's gathering of heads of state and government yesterday, Mr Guterres said the risk "may not yet be large, but it is real".

"We must do everything possible to avert the great fracture and maintain a universal system, a universal economy with universal respect for international law, a multipolar world with strong multilateral institutions," he told leaders from the UN's 193 member states.

Mr Guterres painted a grim picture of a deeply divided and anxious planet facing a climate crisis, "the alarming possibility of armed conflict in the Gulf", spreading terrorism, rising populism and "exploding" inequality.

His speech was followed by the traditional first speaker - Brazil, represented by its new President Jair Bolsonaro, who said the Amazon rainforest was not being devastated by fires as reported by the "lying" media, and that foreign interest in the region was due to its mineral wealth and biodiversity, not its indigenous people.

The United Nations, designed to promote a multilateral world, has struggled in the face of increasing unilateralism by the US and other nations that favour going it alone.

"We are living in a world of disquiet," Mr Guterres said. "A great many people fear getting trampled, thwarted, left behind. Machines take their jobs. Traffickers take their dignity. Demagogues take their rights. Warlords take their lives. Fossil fuels take their future."

The UN chief asked the elite crowd: "Do they believe leaders will put people first?" He then added: "We, the leaders, must deliver for we, the peoples."

ASSOCIATED PRESS