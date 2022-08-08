UN agency raises alarm over nuclear disaster risk at plant

ZURICH • The head of the United Nations' atomic agency warned of "potentially catastrophic consequences" in his first response to shelling around Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Ukraine said Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia facility in Enerhodar, south-eastern Ukraine.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the incident. Ukraine accused Russia of again shelling the power plant yesterday.

Ukraine's state nuclear power firm said Russian forces damaged three radiation sensors at the facility in renewed shelling on Saturday night, wounding a worker with shrapnel.

The attack "underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond", Mr Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), had said in a lengthy statement on Saturday.

Military action around the plant - which Russia occupied in March but Ukrainian personnel still operate - "is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs", he said. "This must stop, and stop now."

Almost all seven "indispensable pillars" of nuclear safety have been compromised at Zaporizhzhia over the past several months, including in the last 24 hours, Mr Grossi said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for sanctions against Russia's nuclear industry.

"Any shelling of this facility is an open, brazen crime, an act of terror," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Both sides have accused each other of engaging in "nuclear terrorism".

Shells hit a high-voltage power line last Friday at the plant, prompting its operators to disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected.

The plant was captured by Russian forces in early March in the opening stage of the war but it is still run by its Ukrainian technicians.

Britain has said that Russia's military is using the plant's "protected status" to launch attacks on surrounding areas without fear of retaliation.

Russia appears to be using its control of the facility "to play on Western fears of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine, likely in an effort to degrade Western will to provide military support to a Ukrainian counteroffensive", the Institute for the Study of War's US-based military analysts said in a report last Wednesday.

Fighting is expected to escalate in the area as Ukrainian forces mount a counteroffensive to recapture territory from Moscow in south-eastern Ukraine.

