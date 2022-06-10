Ukrainian official says Russia attacking food targets to scare world

MYKOLAIV (Ukraine) • Russia is attacking food and agriculture targets in Ukraine in order to scare the world into agreeing on a deal to reopen the Black Sea on Moscow's terms, the head of the region, where a major agricultural storage facility was struck on Sunday, said.

Mr Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region where Russian shelling destroyed the warehouses of one of Ukraine's largest agricultural commodities terminals over the weekend, said Moscow wanted to make global food shortages "look like a catastrophe".

"They want to do this because they are trying to trade about opening the Black Sea" in the hope of a deal that might allow Ukrainian and Russian grain to use the waterway, possibly in exchange for an easing of sanctions, Mr Kim told Reuters on Wednesday.

"That is why they shoot more. Why they shoot the agricultural enterprises and even fields - just for their own movie that fields are on fire," said Mr Kim, who was speaking outside his former office which was destroyed by a Russian missile in March that also killed at least 35 people.

Since Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv has repeatedly accused Moscow of targeted attacks on infrastructure and agriculture in an effort to provoke a global food crisis and pressure the West.

Moscow, which calls the war a special military operation and denies hitting civilian targets, blames Western sanctions on Russia and sea mines set by Ukraine for the drop in food exports and rising global prices.

Ukraine's southern military command, in a statement on Wednesday, accused Russia of "attacking farmland and infrastructure sites where fires of considerable scale have broken out".

A large producer of tomato pulp was also destroyed in Mykolaiv earlier in the conflict, Mr Kim's spokesman said.

Mr Kim was speaking as Turkish efforts to ease a global food crisis by negotiating safe passage for grain stuck in ports in the Black Sea were being met with resistance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said the onus was on Ukraine to solve the issues with grain shipments by de-mining the approaches to its ports.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian journalist on Wednesday took advantage of the visit to Ankara by Mr Lavrov to confront him with an unwanted question about grain exports from Ukraine, amid fears of world hunger if the issue is not resolved.

Mr Lavrov was in Turkey to discuss the establishment of secure corridors for Ukrainian grain exports.

But the news conference by Mr Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu was coming to an end without Mr Muslim Umerov having been able to ask his question, despite repeated attempts. So the journalist stood up and addressed Mr Lavrov directly. "I am from Ukrainian public television, I absolutely want to ask a question!" he said.

Mr Lavrov was visibly embarrassed by the unscripted question, after the news conference's carefully worded exchanges.

"Apart from cereals, what other goods did you steal from Ukraine and who did you sell them to?" the journalist asked.

Mr Lavrov, smiling, shot back: "You Ukrainians are always worried about what you can steal and you think everyone thinks that way! Our goals there are clear, we want to save people from the pressure of the neo-Nazi regime."

"We are not obstructing the grain. In order for it to leave the ports, (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky must give the order, that's all," he added.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE