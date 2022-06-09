Ukrainian forces pushed back to outskirts of key eastern city

KYIV/SLOVIANSK • Ukraine's forces pulled back to the outskirts of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk yesterday in the face of a fierce Russian assault, the regional governor said, another big swing in momentum in one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Russia has concentrated its troops and firepower on the small eastern city in recent weeks to secure the surrounding province on behalf of separatist proxies.

Ukraine has vowed to fight there for as long as possible, saying the battle could help shape the war's future course.

After claiming to have pushed Russians back and secured half of the city in a surprise counter-attack last week, the governor of the surrounding Luhansk region said that most of the city was again in Russian hands.

"But the fighting is still going on, our (forces) are defending Sievierodonetsk, it is impossible to say the Russians completely control the city," Mr Serhiy Gaidai told the RBC-Ukraine media outlet.

He said earlier that Russian forces would step up their bombardment of both Sievierodonetsk and its smaller twin city of Lysychansk on the west bank of the Siverskyi Donets River.

Ukrainian police released footage showing the evacuation of elderly people from Lysychansk.

Evacuations had been cut for nearly a week by shelling of the main road out.

Some 106,000 people lived in Sievierodonetsk before Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

Luhansk and the adjacent province of Donetsk form the Donbas, claimed by Moscow for its separatist proxies who have held eastern parts of the region since 2014.

Russian forces have 10 times more equipment than Ukrainian troops in some areas of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine's Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing.

Reuters could not independently verify the situation on the ground in Sievierodonetsk.

Moscow says it is engaged in a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour.

Ukraine and allies call this a baseless pretext for a war that has killed thousands and flattened cities.

Russia has turned its focus to the Donbas region since its forces were defeated on the outskirts of Kyiv in March.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said two people were killed and two wounded in the Luhansk region in the past 24 hours, five civilians were wounded in the Donetsk region, and four killed and 11 wounded in the Kharkiv region.

In Sloviansk, one of the main Donbas cities still held by Ukraine and about 85km to the west of Sievierodonetsk, women with small children lined up to collect aid.

Ukraine has opened more than 16,000 investigations into possible war crimes, filed eight court cases and identified 104 suspects, its prosecutor-general said yesterday.

Russia denies targeting civilians in Ukraine and rejects accusations of war crimes.

More than two weeks since a siege of the southern city of Mariupol ended, Tass news agency cited a Russian law enforcement source as saying that over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered there have been transferred to Russia for investigation.

The Russian-installed administration in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region plans to stage a referendum later this year on joining Russia, said Russian news agencies. Ukraine and its Western allies regard any planned referendums in occupied areas as illegal.

