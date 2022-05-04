Ukraine will be free, British PM tells its Parliament

LONDON • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukraine yesterday that he believed it would defeat Russia and expose the "gigantic error" of the Kremlin's invasion as he invoked Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill to underline his support for Kyiv.

Becoming the first Western leader to address Ukraine's Parliament since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb 24, Mr Johnson saluted the country's bravery in exploding "the myth of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's invincibility".

"I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will be free," the British Prime Minister told the lawmakers via video link, after standing for the Ukrainian national anthem and being introduced by the Speaker.

"This is Ukraine's finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come," Mr Johnson said, echoing the words spoken by Churchill in 1940 when Britain faced the threat of being invaded and defeated by Nazi Germany.

Mr Johnson has been one of the most passionate supporters of Ukraine's efforts to resist what Mr Putin calls a "special operation" to disarm its smaller neighbour and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by Russia.

Mr Johnson also announced a further £300 million (S$520 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system.

"The so-called irresistible force of Putin's war machine has broken on the immovable object of Ukrainian patriotism and love of country," he said. "We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid, until we have achieved our long-term goal, which must be so to fortify Ukraine that no one will ever dare to attack you again."

The new military support, which will include electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, Global Positioning System jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices, is the latest defensive aid from London.

Last week, Britain announced plans to send Ukraine armoured vehicles able to fire missiles against invading Russian aircraft, on top of previous contributions that have included anti-tank missiles, air defence systems and tonnes of plastic explosives.

It will also dispatch in the coming weeks heavy-lift unmanned aerial vehicle systems "to provide logistical support to isolated forces", Mr Johnson's Downing Street office said ahead of the address.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen new specialised Toyota Land Cruisers are headed to Ukraine to help protect civilian officials in the country's east and evacuate people from front-line areas, his office added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was present in the Ukrainian Parliament for the first time since the war began. He paid tribute to Mr Johnson, saying Britain and Ukraine were now "brothers and sisters".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE