Ukraine war puts EU 'at crossroads' on anniversary

BRUSSELS (AFP) - As the EU poises to mark its anniversary on Monday (May 9), it is morphing into a more muscular global actor, a transformation accelerated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"(The) war in Ukraine is fundamentally challenging our European peace architecture," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen declared on Friday.

That can be seen in the EU's evolution.

What began seven decades ago as a trade bloc binding formerly warring nations together, is today a political heavyweight funnelling weapons to Kyiv and imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

The EU is also challenging an assertive China, and it learned bitter lessons from Brexit and four years of Donald Trump in the United States.

But analysts say it still has a long way to go to become the strategically autonomous goliath championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who currently holds the EU presidency.

"Fundamentally, for Europe to morph into a geopolitical actor, this requires more than some policy fix or institutional fixes," said Luuk van Middelaar, a Dutch political theorist who served in the cabinet of former European Council president Herman Van Rumpuy.

The EU indeed "crossed a Rubicon" by deciding to finance €1.5 billion (S$2.2 billion) of arms deliveries to Ukraine, he said, a "striking" turnaround from its pacifist history.

Yet it has a poorly defined common strategy towards its near neighbours, whether they be Russia or the "grey zone of countries" aspiring to join, including Ukraine, he said.

'Pragmatic federalism'

Newly re-elected Macron is expected to pursue his agenda more vigorously, backed by some other leaders this week and a bloc-wide citizens' consultation for ground-up changes to the EU's underpinning treaties.

The EU needs "pragmatic federalism" which would see member states lose their ability to veto decisions agreed by a super majority, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi argued to MEPs last Tuesday.

If there is any treaty revision, it should be embraced "with courage and confidence", he said.

Current EU institutions and processes were "inadequate" to address the fall-out from the Ukraine war, he added.