Ukraine reviewing criminal case of firm linked to Biden's son

KIEV (Ukraine) • Ukraine's top prosecutor said yesterday that he would review a criminal case involving a natural gas company that employed a son of former United States vice-president Joe Biden among several other important cases.

The development came amid an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump connected to a request he made to the Ukrainian President asking him to investigate Mr Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son's work in Ukraine.

It raises questions of whether Ukraine was, in effect, bowing to public and private pressure from the President of the United States, which it has depended on for millions of dollars in aid.

The prosecutor-general, Mr Ruslan Ryaboshapka, said he intended to review 15 cases that were handled by his predecessors.

He mentioned several high-profile investigations of wealthy Ukrainians, including the owner of the natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, where Mr Biden's son Hunter served on the board.

He denied being pressured over the Bidens or the Burisma case.

Mr Ryaboshapka told journalists at a briefing in Kiev yesterday: "The prosecution service is beyond politics. We are conducting an audit of all cases, including those which were investigated by the previous leadership of the prosecutor's office." If laws were violated, he added, "we will react accordingly".

Mr Trump's repeated public requests that the Ukrainian government investigate a case touching on a likely opponent in next year's election - what he described in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July as a "favour" - is central to the formal House committee impeachment inquiry called by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The inquiry is examining whether Mr Trump betrayed his oath of office and the nation's security by seeking to enlist the aid of a foreign power to tarnish a political rival. Mr Trump has denied doing anything wrong, calling his phone call with Mr Zelensky "perfect".

No evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens has emerged, and the older Mr Biden has denied the accusations.

But Mr Trump has doubled down, urging China to investigate the Bidens and charging that the country lavished US$1.5 billion (S$2.07 billion) on Mr Hunter Biden in order to influence his father and win favourable trade deals with the US.

Mr Ryaboshapka's comments yesterday were the first indication of how Ukrainian criminal justice officials were handling one of the two investigations that Mr Trump raised in the call.

During the call, Mr Zelensky suggested that he would assist with an investigation of the firm, according to White House reconstructed notes of the phone call.

The Ukrainian President said that a new prosecutor-general would soon be appointed who would be "100 per cent my person" and would "look into the situation".

Mr Ryaboshapka did not say how long his audit of those cases would last. His review is needed before a decision on any further action could be taken.

It also emerged that a top US diplomat in Ukraine had repeatedly raised concerns with colleagues about the White House's decision to withhold US$391 million in security aid from Ukraine, describing it as a "crazy" plan to withhold security assistance "for help with a political campaign".

This was revealed in texts released on Thursday as part of the impeachment inquiry into Mr Trump. The texts, which were turned over to Congress by Mr Kurt Volker, the State Department's former special envoy for Ukraine, come from a series of early September exchanges.

They appear to show a dispute among US diplomats over whether the President was trying to use security aid or a White House meeting with the country's new leader as leverage to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Mr Joe Biden - a charge at the heart of the impeachment investigation.

One message, written by Mr William B. Taylor Jr, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, suggested that Mr Trump was holding back the package of military aid to Ukraine as a bargaining chip to influence the country's president to do his political bidding.

"As I said on the phone, I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," Mr Taylor wrote on Sept 9 to Mr Volker and Mr Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union.

Mr Sondland replied that he believed he had "identified the best path forward" for unfreezing the assistance. But he also took issue that there is any sort of direct agreement, writing in response: "The President has been crystal clear: No quid pro quos of any kind." He then suggested the conversation move to over the phone rather than via text.

That exchange and others emerged as congressional investigators met privately for over nine hours on Capitol Hill with Mr Volker, who is the first witness in their growing impeachment inquiry.

