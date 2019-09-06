Ukraine releases MH17 suspect pending trial

Ukrainian Volodymyr Tsemakh (far left), suspected of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014, smiling while speaking with his lawyer in Kiev yesterday.

A court in Ukraine yesterday released Tsemakh from pre-trial detention, amid speculation that he may be used in a prisoner swop with Russia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said that Kuala Lumpur has doubts over some of the findings of the Dutch-led joint investigation team on the downing of MH17.

Tun Dr Mahathir said in an interview with Sputnik news agency that there was not enough evidence to blame Russia for the shooting of the Malaysia Airlines aircraft.