Ukraine rallies UN allies to isolate Russia on international stage

GENEVA • From standing ovations for Ukrainian speakers to a diplomatic walkout as Russia's foreign minister began to speak, Moscow has found itself very publicly isolated at the United Nations this week.

Seven days into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the conflict has taken centre stage at the UN, with Kyiv's diplomats seizing every opportunity to put Moscow's international pariah status on display.

Ukraine "is seeking to use every international forum possible where it is a member and where Russia is a member to isolate Russia", a Western diplomat in Geneva told Agence France-Presse, adding that "this is the right diplomatic strategy to be pursuing".

Russia's ostracisation was evident in New York on Wednesday, when the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution deploring Moscow's invasion "in the strongest possible terms" and demanding that Russia immediately withdraw from Ukraine.

China was among the 35 countries which abstained in that vote, while just five - Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus and of course Russia - voted against it.

In Geneva, where the UN Human Rights Council kicked off its main annual session this week, Ukrainian Ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko has led the push to show off which of the warring parties enjoys international support.

The Conference on Disarmament is also hosting high-level meetings and, thanks to the recent lifting of Covid-19 measures, many ministers and ambassadors have gathered in person to see the diplomatic rallying around Ukraine on display.

When Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Aiiarovna Dzhaparova addressed the rights council on Wednesday via video message, her speech was greeted with a standing ovation in the room.

Her reception stood in stark contrast to how diplomats greeted two video addresses by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday - by leaving the room.

Russia's top diplomat had been scheduled to come to Geneva to address both the UN-linked disarmament body and the UN Human Rights Council in person on Tuesday.

But he cancelled at the last minute, with Moscow blaming "anti-Russian sanctions" imposed by European Union countries, relieving him of the embarrassment of watching the diplomats turn their backs on him and follow Ms Filipenko out of the room.

"Thank you very much for this wonderful show of support to Ukrainians who are fighting for their independence," she told the crowd gathered around a large Ukrainian flag outside the rights council chamber, where Mr Lavrov's speech continued for only a scattering of remaining ambassadors.

Earlier, diplomats had also filed out as a separate Lavrov address played before a meeting of the Conference on Disarmament, a body created in 1979 to try to stem the Cold War arms race.

Ms Filipenko had, with broad support, meanwhile secured an urgent debate before the rights council yesterday on the abuses committed in the Ukraine conflict.

During that debate, countries will consider a draft resolution presented by Kyiv calling for an international investigation into alleged abuses committed in the conflict, dating back to 2014, when the Kremlin occupied Crimea.

Russia's bid to block the debate received support from only four of the council's 47 members, in addition to itself: China, Eritrea, Cuba and Venezuela.

Efforts are now under way to try to convince the 13 countries, many of them from Africa, which abstained in the vote on holding the debate to back the resolution.

A number of Western diplomats have, meanwhile, been busy tweeting their support for Ukraine.

United States Ambassador Sheba Crocker, for instance, shared images of the Lavrov walkouts, as well as of a friendly dinner with Ms Filipenko, receiving "likes" from French and British colleagues.

Russia's mission, meanwhile, has been struggling to keep up, as it tweets and retweets Moscow's arguments to justify its invasion.

And tomorrow, Russian Ambassador Gennady Gatilov will host a rare news conference and likely try to make Moscow's case in person.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE