Ukraine PM says rich Russians should pay to rebuild the country

LUGANO (Switzerland) • The cost of rebuilding Ukraine following Russia's invasion could reach US$750 billion (S$1 trillion) and rich Russians should help to meet the bill, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said yesterday.

"We believe that the key source of recovery should be the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs," he told a conference in the Swiss city of Lugano, citing estimates that frozen Russian assets were worth US$300 billion to US$500 billion.

"The Russian authorities unleashed this bloody war. They caused this massive destruction and they should be held accountable for it."

Speaking to conference delegates via video message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that "reconstruction of Ukraine is not a local task of a single nation".

"It is a common task of the whole democratic world," Mr Zelensky said, insisting that "reconstruction of Ukraine is the biggest contribution to the support of global peace".

Also addressing the Ukraine Recovery Conference, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would establish a central platform to coordinate rebuilding efforts and also help to cement Ukraine's status as a candidate for EU membership, which the bloc had agreed to last month.

"Since the beginning of the war, the European Union has mobilised around €6.2 billion (S$9 billion) in financial support," Ms von der Leyen said.

"And... more will come. We will engage substantially in the mid-and long-term reconstruction."

After years of close work with Ukraine, Ms von der Leyen said Europe has a special responsibility and a strategic interest in helping it. "They want to undermine Ukraine's very existence as a state. We cannot and we will not let this happen."

Russia has described its invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb 24, as "a special military operation".

The platform will map investment needs and channel resources, Ms von der Leyen said.

It will bring together countries, the private sector, civil society as well as international organisations like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The European Investment Bank, the EU's lending arm, is proposing a funding structure used during the Covid-19 pandemic to help rebuild Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kyiv School of Economics has estimated that the war has resulted in at least 45 million sq m of housing, 256 enterprises, 656 medical institutions and 1,177 educational institutions being damaged, destroyed or seized so far.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE