Ukraine peace talks at dead end: Putin

MOSCOW • President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that peace talks with Ukraine are "at a dead end", vowing to continue Russia's invasion.

There has been no word of progress for days in video-link peace talks after Ukraine accused Russian troops of carrying out war crimes, including killing unarmed civilians in Bucha and other towns in the north. Western leaders have called for international investigations of the deaths.

In his first public comments on the alleged atrocities, Mr Putin first compared them to United States attacks on cities like Raqqa in Syria and then called the Bucha claims "fake".

The more than seven-week offensive is going "according to plan", Mr Putin said at a joint press conference at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian far east with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Our task is to fulfil and achieve all the goals set, minimising losses. And we will act rhythmically, calmly," he said.

Negotiations continued between the two sides by video link after the last in-person meeting in Istanbul on March 29.

There has been no public confirmation of talks this week.

Mr Putin accused Ukraine of backing off from earlier concessions, but Kyiv's public position has not changed and it blames Russia for the lack of progress.

Mr Putin also dismissed claims that Moscow's army was struggling against the Ukrainian resistance and was forced to withdraw from around major cities, including the capital Kyiv.

"Our actions in certain regions of Ukraine were just related to containing (enemy) forces, destroying military infrastructure, creating conditions for a more active operation in Donbass," he said, referring to a region in eastern Ukraine, parts of which are controlled by pro-Russia separatists.

He added that Russia's economy has withstood the West's sanctions "blitzkrieg", citing the recovery of the rouble's exchange rate.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE