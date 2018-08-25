Ukraine marks 27 years of independence

Ukraine marked 27 years of independence yesterday with its biggest-ever military parade in central Kiev, as war continues against Russian-backed separatists in the country's east. Around 4,500 servicemen, including dozens of representatives of foreign allies such as the United States and Britain, saluted Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during the parade. About 250 pieces of military hardware, including multiple-launch rocket systems, were shown to thousands of spectators, many of them waving Ukrainian blue-and-yellow flags. As part of the military show, army helicopters and jets flew over Kiev's main street. In last year's show, just 70 pieces of hardware were displayed.