Ukraine conflict: The US-China war of narratives

Here in my gentrified north-west Washington DC bubble, I can count at least six houses displaying Ukrainian flags within four blocks each way.

The dogs of war are loose, and there is anxiety in the air. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, President Joe Biden has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" and a "butcher", seemingly called for regime change and, most recently, accused him of "genocide".

The carnage in Ukraine continues to top cable news channels in a competing, self-reinforcing cycle of graphic images of corpses lying in the streets of bombed and blackened cities, of mass graves, of shattered families. This war is by far the most extensively documented by the media of our time, across multiple platforms. That, plus the heated rhetoric, has created a binary, Manichean narrative of good (Ukraine) versus evil (Russia) out of closely tracked battlefield developments.

Why America, not Putin, is the culprit