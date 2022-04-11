Ukraine braced for major Russian assault in the east

BUZOVA • Ukraine said yesterday that it was seeking another round of European Union sanctions against Moscow and more military aid from its allies as it braces itself for a major Russian offensive in the east of the country.

Russia has failed to take any major cities since it launched its invasion on Feb 24, but Ukraine says it has been gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter he had spoken by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about additional sanctions as well as more defence and financial support for his country.

Mr Zelensky also discussed with Ukrainian officials Kyiv's proposals for a new package of EU sanctions, his office said.

Mounting civilian casualties have triggered widespread international condemnation and new sanctions, in particular over hundreds of deaths in the town of Bucha, to the north-west of Kyiv that until just over a week ago was occupied by Russian forces.

Two people were killed and several injured yesterday in the town of Derhachy in north-eastern Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Facebook.

Russian forces had carried out 66 artillery attacks across several regions, the governor said, adding: "As you can see, the Russian army continues to 'fight' with the civilian population, because it has no victories at the front."

A grave with at least two civilian bodies has been found in Buzova village near Kyiv, a Ukrainian official said, the latest reported grave discovered after Russian forces withdrew from areas north of the capital to focus their assault on the east.

Mr Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, told Ukrainian television earlier that a grave with dozens of bodies had been found in a ditch near a petrol station.

"Right now, as we are speaking, we are digging out two bodies of villagers who were killed," he told Reuters by telephone. "There are other people who we cannot find. They could be in different places, but this doesn't lessen the pain of the loss of loved ones."

Ukraine is examining the alleged culpability of 500 Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, for thousands of war crimes, prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said yesterday.

She said there was "full evidence" linking Russian forces to last Friday's missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, where officials said 52 people were killed.

"You know that now we started 5,600 cases in Ukraine on the war crimes involving 500 suspects from Russia's government and military," Ms Venediktova told Sky News. "Vladimir Putin is the main war criminal of the 21st century."

Russia has denied responsibility, saying the missiles were used only by Ukraine's military. The United States says it believes Russian forces were responsible.

Moscow has rejected accusations of war crimes by Ukraine and Western countries. It has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbour.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk yesterday said that Kyiv had agreed to the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people to escape heavy fighting in the east of the country, including in private cars from Mariupol.

"All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops," she said in a statement on her Telegram channel, referring to separatist-controlled Luhansk.

Residents of Luhansk were set to have nine trains yesterday to get out on, the region's governor, Mr Serhiy Gaidai, wrote on Telegram.

Russia's invasion has forced about a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, with more than four million fleeing abroad, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands.

Some cities in Ukraine's east remain under heavy shelling with tens of thousands of people unable to evacuate.

The airport in the central city of Dnipro has been completely destroyed in fresh Russian shelling, a local official said yesterday.

"There has been another attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left of it. The airport itself and the infrastructure around it has been destroyed. Rockets keep flying and flying," the head of the city's military administration Valentin Reznichenko said on Telegram.

