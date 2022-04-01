Plan for Mariupol evacuation

Russia will open a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said yesterday, citing the Red Cross.

Kyiv is sending 45 buses to Mariupol, which has been under siege since March 1, she said.

The Red Cross said it was preparing to facilitate the safe passage of civilians today, adding it was "desperately important" that the evacuation attempt goes ahead. "Time is running out for civilians in Mariupol, who have now gone for weeks with no humanitarian assistance. The militaries on the ground need to give... security guarantees and practical agreements," a spokesman said.