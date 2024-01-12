UK, US expected to launch strikes against Houthis 'within hours': Times

LONDON - Britain is expected to join the United States in conducting air strikes on military positions belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen "within hours", the political editor for the Times newspaper reported on Jan 11.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Downing Street office did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment, while the Pentagon and the White House each declined to comment on the report.

The US typically does not comment on potential future military operations.

"The Houthis need to stop these attacks ... they will bear the consequences for any failure to do so," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Jan 11.

Mr Sunak briefed his cabinet of ministers on the imminent military intervention earlier on Jan 11, the Times said.

British media also reported that other political figures, including the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, as well as the speaker of the House of Commons, had been briefed by the government.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The US military said the Houthis earlier on Jan 11 had staged their 27th attack on shipping since Nov 19, firing an anti-ship ballistic missile into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden.

Earlier this week, US and British naval forces shot down drones and missiles fired by the Houthis toward the southern Red Sea.

The Houthis, who seized much of Yemen in a civil war, have vowed to attack ships linked to Israel or bound for Israeli ports. However, many of the targeted ships have had no links to Israel. REUTERS