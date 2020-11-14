UK summons China ambassador, claiming HK treaty breach

LONDON/OTTAWA • The United Kingdom has summoned China's ambassador to protest against the disqualification of four pro-democracy legislators in Hong Kong, a move it said breaks the joint agreement on political and legal conditions in the former British colony.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Beijing's new law barring any Hong Kong lawmakers who do not recognise Chinese sovereignty undermines the territory's "high degree of autonomy" protected in the Sino-British agreement.

"The UK will stand up for the people of Hong Kong, and call out violations of their rights and freedoms," Mr Raab said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

"With our international partners, we will hold China to the obligations it freely assumed under international law."

Britain said it is the second time in six months - and the third since the 1997 handover - that it has accused China of breaking the treaty's terms.

The statements come against a backdrop of heightened political concerns in Britain about China's behaviour, ranging from measures to quell dissent in Hong Kong to alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, at the same time as there is growing Chinese involvement in key British infrastructure projects.

British lawmakers from across the political spectrum also called on the government to impose sanctions on Chinese officials as well as Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, whose government dismissed the four legislators following the Chinese resolution.

The resolution is the latest sign of China's push to clamp down on dissent following anti-government protests last year.

Beijing has since passed a series of measures asserting greater control over Hong Kong, first targeting democracy activists involved in street protests and now dissenters in democratic institutions set up under British colonial rule.

But Foreign Office minister Nigel Adams declined to commit to sanctions on individuals involved in the crackdown.

Separately, the Canadian government has said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to China's new security rules, a move likely to heighten already strained relations with Beijing.

Any Hong Kong resident who has graduated from university in the past three years can apply to work for up to three years in Canada, and will be offered a way to transition more easily to permanent residency, said Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino.

Canada will also accelerate the processes for "their spouses, their partners and their children to come and build the next chapter in their life", Mr Mendicino said.

Last month, China's envoy to Canada Cong Peiwu warned Canada against granting asylum to pro-democracy protesters, saying they were "violent criminals".

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS