UK police reviewing 2001 investigation

LONDON • British police said yesterday that they were reviewing an investigation into the disappearance of the ruler of Dubai's daughter after a court found that she had been abducted by her father.

In a judgment released last week, a British family court judge said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had ordered the abduction of two of his adult daughters and their forcible return home.

One of the women, Sheikha Shamsa, was taken from the English city of Cambridge when she was 19 in August 2000, the court found.

In the light of the ruling, Cambridgeshire police said it was reviewing aspects of an investigation it carried out in 2001. A spokesman said there was "insufficient" evidence to take any further action back then.

Last week's judgment was issued in a dispute between the sheikh and his most recent ex-wife, Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein, who applied for protection for their two school-age children.

Human rights groups have now called for the release of Sheikha Shamsa and her sister Latifa, after the court said they had both since been "deprived of their liberty".

"Abducting family members abroad and continuing to confine them shows the extent to which UAE rulers behave as if they are unaccountable for their actions and above the law," said Ms Rothna Begum, senior women's rights researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Ms Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International's Middle East research director, said: "Federal law in the UAE leaves women unprotected and undermined, which too often leaves them vulnerable to abuse by male family members."

