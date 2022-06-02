UK gears up to party for Queen's jubilee

LONDON • Putting aside a biting inflationary crisis and doubts over the monarchy's future, Britons prepared yesterday for four days of festivities to mark a record-breaking 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth II.

The Platinum Jubilee offers a brief respite from a surge in prices not seen since the 1970s, with accounts emerging daily of people struggling to put food on the table and pay spiralling bills.

With two public holidays from today and then the weekend, pubs, restaurants and retailers are hoping for a timely sales boost, after a difficult period including the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With the sun set to shine across the four days, we're hoping to see pub gardens filled with people raising a toast to Her Majesty the Queen and showing their support for two great British institutions," said the British Beer and Pub Association.

There are thousands fewer pubs in Britain than when the queen ascended the throne amid gloomy post-war rationing in 1952.

And support for the monarchy itself is an open question once the increasingly frail, 96-year-old monarch leaves the scene.

With Prince Charles taking over more of his mother's duties for occasions of state, there is a sense that the first - and possibly the last - Platinum Jubilee in British history marks a turning of the page. A poll for The Sun newspaper this week gave the queen a 91.7 per cent approval rating.

But Prince Charles commanded only 67.5 per cent, behind his son Prince William at 87.4 per cent.

Unlike the vocal Prince Charles, the queen has rarely vented an opinion in public, and her sheer longevity means that she has been a fixture of the life of nearly every Briton alive. She has overcome numerous family traumas, including Prince Charles' public split from his wife Princess Diana; and personal heartache when her consort Prince Philip died last year, at age 99.

Meanwhile, royal enthusiasts from far and wide have been camping, despite torrential downpours, on The Mall leading to Buckingham Palace.

"The last 24 hours have been horrendous. We had rain, hail, thunder, lightning," said Ms Mary-Jane Willows, 68, from Cornwall, England.

"It's the only way to make sure that you are at the front of the barrier when that royal coronation coach goes past, that golden coach... It will be the most magical moment."

The celebrations kick off with Trooping The Colour, the military parade that has officially marked the British monarch's birthday for centuries.

A fly-past will include Spitfires, the iconic fighter plane that helped win the Battle of Britain and fend off Nazi Germany in 1940. The fly-past is expected to be watched by the queen and senior royals from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Balcony numbers have been limited to "working royals", leaving no place for self-exiled grandson Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan nor Queen Elizabeth's disgraced second son Prince Andrew.

Patriotic nostalgia runs red, white and blue throughout the four days of festivities, culminating in British singer Ed Sheeran singing God Save The Queen in front of Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Participants in a giant public parade through central London on Sunday will be familiar to anyone acquainted with British popular culture since 1952.

But Bollywood dancers and a Caribbean carnival will reflect the changes in British society from one that was predominantly white and Christian, to one that is multicultural and multi-faith.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE