UK company eyes carbon capture facilities in South-east Asia

One of the world's largest carbon removal projects could be up and running in Scotland from 2025, and its developer is looking to develop similar facilities in South-east Asia.

Dr Nick Cooper, chief executive of Storegga, a company that develops projects for carbon reduction and removal, told The Straits Times on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that his firm was very keen to establish carbon capture and storage facilities in the region, and that the project in Scotland could be a good model for them.