Ugandan rebel commander Ongwen convicted at ICC for sex crimes, forced pregnancy

Dominic Ongwen faces 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
AMSTERDAM (REUTERS) - Former Ugandan rebel commander Dominic Ongwen was convicted on Thursday (Feb 4) of widespread sexual crimes, including rape and forced marriage, in a ruling at the International Criminal Court.

Ongwen, once a commander in the Lord's Resistance Army, faces 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity and could be imprisoned for life. Judges did not address sentencing on Thursday.

Presiding Judge Bertram Schmitt said the evidence in Ongwen's case showed that sexual crimes were systemic and institutional under his command and, in a legal first, convicted him of the crime of forced pregnancy.

