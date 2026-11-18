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NAIROBI, Nov 18 - A former aide to jailed Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye appeared in military court on Wednesday in the capital Kampala charged with treachery, more than a year after he was seized by armed men.

• Family and supporters say they had not known the whereabouts of political activist Sam Mugumya since he was picked up by armed men from a hotel in August 2025. The military had previously denied it was holding him

• In a statement, the military said Mugumya alongside two soldiers had been charged with treachery and other security-related offences

• Mugumya and the two soldiers were accused of holding meetings in various parts of Uganda in which Mugumya "solicited support from soldiers to coordinate with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a rebel group against the government of Uganda"

• Mugumya and his two co-accused denied the charges, and they were all remanded to different prisons in Kampala, the military added

• The ADF is a Ugandan Islamist rebel group based in the jungles of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo from where it has been launching sporadic attacks against Uganda and targets in Congo

• The opposition and rights activists have been demanding Mugumya's release

• Uganda's military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Yoweri Museveni, said in a post on X on October 2 that he had Mugumya. He did not say why REUTERS