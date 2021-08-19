UAE says it's hosting ex-Afghan president

ABU DHABI • The United Arab Emirates yesterday said it is hosting former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani "on humanitarian grounds".

Mr Ghani's whereabouts had been unknown after he fled Afghanistan at the weekend in the face of a sweeping advance by the Taleban. It was speculated that he was in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan or Oman.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," the ministry said.

This is not the first time the oil-rich Gulf country has opened its arms to former leaders and their relatives who are now persona non grata in their country.

In 2017, the emirate of Dubai hosted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.

Spain's former king Juan Carlos went into self-exile in the UAE last August, and the UAE was also the late Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto's home during her eight years in exile.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE