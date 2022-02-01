UAE foils Houthi missile strike during visit by Israeli president

CAIRO • The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said yesterday it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement as the UAE hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog on his first official visit to the Gulf business and tourism hub.

In the third such attack on the US-allied Gulf state in the past two weeks, the Houthis' military spokesman said they fired Zulfiqar missiles at Abu Dhabi and drones at Dubai.

He reiterated a warning to residents and firms to "stay away from vital headquarters and facilities" in the UAE, which prides itself on being a safe business haven and global tourism destination.

The United States condemned the assault, which followed a deadly hit on Abu Dhabi on Jan 17 in an escalation of the Yemen war between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition.

The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen in a seven-year-old conflict that has killed tens of thousands and pushed the country to the verge of starvation.

The Houthis also launched a second foiled missile assault on Jan 24, after UAE-backed Yemeni militias intervened along frontlines where the Houthis had made inroads last year.

A senior Emirati official, Mr Anwar Gargash, in a Twitter post, described the attacks as "useless" provocations that would be dealt with to safeguard national security and sovereignty.

The UAE defence ministry said the missile was intercepted 20 minutes past midnight and that its debris fell on an uninhabited area.

It came as Israel's President was visiting Abu Dhabi, where he discussed security and bilateral relations with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"While Israel's president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a tweet.

Mr Herzog, pressing on with his visit, was at the Expo 2020 world fair in Dubai yesterday.